Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

