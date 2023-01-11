Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,502. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

