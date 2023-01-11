Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,230 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

NVS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,317. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

