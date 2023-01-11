Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,387 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 99,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,624. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

