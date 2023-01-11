Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 21,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,036. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

