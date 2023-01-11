Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. 7,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

