Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 117,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,375. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

