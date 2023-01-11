Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEI opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.