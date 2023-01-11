Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ TENX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
