Terran Coin Price Tops $1.92 on Top Exchanges (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $45.35 million and $6.73 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00010930 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00443077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.01134732 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.95 or 0.31295404 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.