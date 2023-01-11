Tether Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $90.92 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,876.51 or 0.10784247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $90.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00442249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.01306892 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.91 or 0.31236898 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.