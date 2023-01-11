Tezos Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $763.95 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00026543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002372 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,348,723 coins and its circulating supply is 922,924,223 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

