Thalassa (LON:THAL) Trading Down 4.1%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 41,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 12,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Thalassa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 million and a PE ratio of 106.82.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

