The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Character Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Character Group stock opened at GBX 428.45 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £82.76 million and a P/E ratio of 822.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 447.71. The Character Group has a 1-year low of GBX 360 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($7.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at The Character Group

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver acquired 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £119,251.90 ($145,287.40).

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

