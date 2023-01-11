The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading Up 39.9% This Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.79 or 0.00169640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00445876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.01069743 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.74 or 0.31493078 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.