The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

