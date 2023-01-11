The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.