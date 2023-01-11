The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 6.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 198.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

