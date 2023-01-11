The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.17).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 685 ($8.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.77) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at The Sage Group

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($240,242.11). In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($240,242.11). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.55), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($212,619.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $50,298,852.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 783.20 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 770.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($10.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,110.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

