The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12.10 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SGE opened at GBX 784.20 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 823 ($10.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 770.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 727.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 685 ($8.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.77) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 753 ($9.17).

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($240,242.11). In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($240,242.11). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($212,619.88). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $50,298,852.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

