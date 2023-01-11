The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.35) to GBX 725 ($8.83) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 775 ($9.44) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.50) to GBX 950 ($11.57) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.38.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

