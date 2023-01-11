The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $735.32 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $735.32 million and $113.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003483 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00442185 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.01303453 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.14 or 0.31234029 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.
