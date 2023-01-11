The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 856.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

SO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,351. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

