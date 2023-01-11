Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
TBLD stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.
In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
