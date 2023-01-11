Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

TBLD stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

