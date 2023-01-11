Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $183.82 million and approximately $41.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00042528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00240842 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01831671 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $29,983,430.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

