Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tilray Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Institutional Trading of Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

