Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 198,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

