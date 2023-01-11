Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.01. 1,041,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,158,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 25.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.