Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

