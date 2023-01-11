Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $979.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

