TomoChain Market Capitalization Reaches $27.81 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $27.81 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,947,288 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

