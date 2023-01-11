Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Toyota Boshoku Corp. engages in manufacturing, developing, and selling of automobile parts and textile products. The company’s products include seats, door trims, instrument panels, headliners, illuminations, filter products, fuel parts, and textile components. The company was founded by Sakichi Toyoda on January 30, 1918 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

