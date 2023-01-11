Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,915% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

BWEN stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 726,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

