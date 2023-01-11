Travere Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,591 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,744% compared to the average volume of 147 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,100. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

