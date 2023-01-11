Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 556,004 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after buying an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.