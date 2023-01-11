Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $641,512.19

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Tribe has a total market cap of $97.06 million and approximately $641,512.19 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 163.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00442272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01296360 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.60 or 0.31238507 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.