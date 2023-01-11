TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.38

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.38 and traded as high as $50.43. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 77,657 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

