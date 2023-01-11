Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.28. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 239,293 shares traded.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

