Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Shares Up 0.9%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$45.79. 53,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 68,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

