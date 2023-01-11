TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $258,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.00. 19,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.