TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 191,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 102,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,624. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

