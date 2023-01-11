TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,421. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

