TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.48. 138,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,990. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

