Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $194,160.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

Shares of TRUP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 503,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $103,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

