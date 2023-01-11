Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,533 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLVU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

