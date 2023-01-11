UBS Group Cuts LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $19.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 70,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 143.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 543,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in LSB Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.