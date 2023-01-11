UBS Group Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,759. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.