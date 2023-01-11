UBS Group Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,759. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.