UBS Group Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $31.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 40,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,665. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 82.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

