UBS Group Trims Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Target Price to GBX 2,950

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,100 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 0.4 %

SEPJF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.