Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $491.74

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $491.74 and last traded at $491.18, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.